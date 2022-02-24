AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo reports that city crews are repairing a water main break near 4000 S. Soncy Road and will require an interruption of water services to repair.

The city said customers from 3600 S. Soncy Rd to 4400 S. Soncy Rd. will see water interruptions as crews work to repair the break.

According to the city, it estimates that repairs will be done by 8:30 p.m., Thursday. Customers that the city said will by affected include Remington Place Apartments; Pak -A- Sak; Academy Sports and Outdoors; First Bank of Texas; Orange Fitness; Great Clips; Topical Cafe; Sakura Japanese Restaurant and Secret Place.

The city said that the Texas Department of Transportation has the lane going south closed for construction and no additional lanes will be impacted for this water main repair project.