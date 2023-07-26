AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a Wednesday afternoon update from the City of Amarillo, a water main break damaged pavement and closed Buchanan Street between SE Third Avenue and NE Second Avenue.

The city said that northbound motorists should take Fillmore St. downtown “and adhere to traffic signs.”

“City of Amarillo (COA) staff is in the process of determining any potential repairs necessary to reopen Buchanan Street,” said officials, “Additional information regarding the length of the street closure will be provided as soon as possible.”