AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — No arrests were made after a Wednesday afternoon reported incident in the area of west Amarillo, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

According to a news release from the department, Amarillo Police Liason Officers at Tascosa High School responded to the area of 3500 SW 11th Ave. on Wednesday afternoon. The officers were told that two vehicles “were observed chasing and possibly shooting at each other.”

“A witness observed what they believed to be a handgun being pointed out of one of the vehicles,” the release said.

Officials said that one of the suspect vehicles were located and police conducted a stop. The release said that the subjects were found to be in possession of “plastic water guns” and no arrests were made.