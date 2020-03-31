WATCH: WTAMU orchestra performs sweet symphony for Class of 2020

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is a sound we have all heard before but not the usual performance.

Sixty-four musicians consisting of current and former West Texas A&M students orchestrated a virtual symphony to Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1.”

Orchestra Conductor, Dr. Mark Bartley, said it was a graduation gift to the class of 2020.

“It’s just what we expected with this,” Dr. Bartley explained. “I had people writing back that they were in tears watching it.”

The sweet symphony received a standing ovation in the form of over 20,000 video views and counting.

Dr. Bartley said the real reason for the video was to give hope to seniors in a time of uncertainty.

“Again it’s that deep connection going back a century the history of this piece in the country it is tied to the end of your time in school,” he added. “You’re going to have prom, you’re going to have all of these senior days. Right now we’re not going to have that, but that’s okay we’re still thinking of you, we still love you.”

