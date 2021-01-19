WATCH: WT celebrates MLK’s legacy with speech reenactment

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A live reenactment of the “I Have a Dream” speech and a video essay contest are among the ways West Texas A&M University intends to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day.



Today, now that classes have resumed, students and other campus community members can listen to Julian Reese, head coach of the Amarillo Venom, deliver King’s famous speech at 12:30 p.m. at the Buffalo Fountain on the Vaughan Pedestrian Mall in the center of campus.

Face coverings and social distancing will be required.



This will be the third year Reese has delivered King’s speech, said the University, originally delivered during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963. Reenactments have been held every other year since 2017.

“Dr. King’s speech, in which he described his hopes for a land of freedom and equality arising from a country that, for generations, had consigned its Black population to slavery, eloquently describes the goal we are still striving to reach today,” said Angela Allen, WT’s chief diversity and inclusion officer. Her office, along with the Office of Experiential Learning and Campus to Community, are sponsoring the reenactment.