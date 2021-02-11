Watch: Vaccine forum to discuss skepticism fear and other issues prohibiting community from getting vaccinated

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Members of the Amarillo Wesley Community Center, Los Barrios de Amarillo, Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee, City of Amarillo and Martha Zinn, FNP-C with Z Clinic Family Health Care host an online community discussion to talk about the skepticism, fear and other issues prohibiting citizens in our community from receiving the vaccination.


The goal of the discussion will be to disseminate correct information about the vaccine, how it can be made accessible to those who need it, and answer questions from participants to ease fears and build trust.


