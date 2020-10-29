WATCH: Snowy Amarillo morning with Meteorologist David Williams

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – This morning remains wintery, bringing delays and closings for businesses and schools across the Panhandle area.

There will be sunshine incoming later on in the day, causing snow to begin to melt.

However, it is advised to be aware of that melting snow – slick spots may remain on the roads through today, as well as tomorrow after the water refreezes overnight.

