CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The keynote speaker for April 27, addressing the Hemphill County Beef Conference, is Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Watch the speech on the player above.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- APH reports 77 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death and 11 recoveries in Amarillo area
- Independent autopsy says Andrew Brown Jr. was shot 5 times by deputies, FBI opens federal civil rights probe
- Amarillo officers campaign targets DWI incidents and underage drinking in community
- WATCH: Sarah Huckabee Sanders to speak at Hemphill County Beef Conference
- Police investigating after shots fired on Ventura Drive, one arrested