WATCH: Sarah Huckabee Sanders to speak at Hemphill County Beef Conference

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- Amarillo officers worked on a campaign, Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24, that targeted DWI incidents and underage drinking, making a total of 16 DWI arrests in the two days, according to APD.

According to the department, officers from Amarillo Police Department Juvenile Investigation Squad, Patrol Unit, Motorcycle Unit and the Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers worked together on the campaign "to encourage our entire community to stop minors from drinking, keep intoxicated persons from potentially driving, and to prevent tragedies from occurring in our city."