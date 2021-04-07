Mayor Ginger Nelson issues proclamation for National Public Health Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mayor Ginger Nelson issued a proclamation for National Public Health Week today at 3 p.m. at the APHD COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center.
