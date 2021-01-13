Watch: Washington D.C. Bureau discusses House Debate on Impeaching President Trump for Second Time

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watch : Our Washington D.C. Bureau went live with Andy Justice to discuss the House Debating the Impeaching President Trump for a Second Time.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss