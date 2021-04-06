WATCH: Texas lawmakers, including Four Price, announce insulin price cap legislation

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – State Representatives Four Price and James Talarico held a joint press conference today at 9 a.m., to announce insulin price cap legislation.
Those involved in the bills were noted as:
- Rep. James Talarico (D-Round Rock)
- Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) Chair of the Senate Committee on Health & Human Services
- Rep. Eddie Lucio III (D-Brownsville)
- Rep. Four Price (R-Amarillo)
- Reva Verma, an American Diabetes Association volunteer and Texan with diabetes that has been impacted by high insulin prices
The bill has been noted to be picking up steam over the last few weeks, as insulin prices have more than tripled over the past decade.
