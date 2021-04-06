WATCH: Texas lawmakers, including Four Price, announce insulin price cap legislation

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Borger Police Department has reported that a suspect is at large, and two victims are in the hospital, after a shooting at 2nd and Bryan streets.

Said the Borger Police Department, "This was a targeted incident, this is NOT an active shooter situation. We have notified area medical facilities and Borger High School due to the proximity of this incident. Again there is no known threat to any of those locations but they were notified out of an abundance of caution."