AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that SWAT was called out to the area of 10th and S. Grand.

Streets have been blocked from 10th to 12th in the area of S. Grand St.

UPDATE: Amarillo Police said they are looking for a wanted fugitive and believe that he is armed and dangerous.

