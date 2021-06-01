WATCH: Roy McCoy memorial service, tribute to Amarillo forecasting pioneer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Roy Dell McCoy, Amarillo forecasting pioneer, died at 87 on November 10, 2020.

After being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his memorial service was held on June 1, his birthday, at the Schooler Funeral Home.







Roy Dell Mccoy

Roy McCoy’s obituary, as posted by the Schooler Funeral Home:

Roy was born June 1, 1933, in Allison, Texas to Ruby Juanita McCoy and Walter Cecil McCoy. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kimball McCoy.

Roy’s family moved to Dalhart when he was in third grade, to California in the eighth grade and back to Dalhart where he graduated high school in 1950. He attended Colorado State for three years of college and joined the United States Navy as a cadet in 1955. Lt. JG McCoy entered pilot training and served in VP-40 Fighting Marlins based at Naval Air Station Sangley Point, Philippines. After active duty, he served as a Naval Reservist until February, 1971.

Roy began his broadcast career at KYVA Radio in Gallup, New Mexico. After a year, he moved to Farmington, New Mexico to work for KENN Radio where he served as disc jockey and play-by-play sportscaster for Farmington High School. In January, 1963, Roy moved to Amarillo, Texas to work for KGNC Radio as a play-by-play sportscaster alongside Dick Risenhoover. He began his television work as an on-air sportscaster for about ten years. Later, after filling in for a local meteorologist on weekends, he found his true calling and became a full time weatherman for KAMR TV. During his time as sportscaster and weatherman, he had the privilege of meeting many celebrities including Mickey Mantle and Willard Scott, to name a few.

Roy worked for the Texas Workforce Commission where he retired in 2002. He also did part time work for a travel agency. Roy was inducted into the Texas Panhandle Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1995. He served on many boards including Friends of the Library, Amarillo Senior Citizens, and Panhandle Regional Planning Commission on Aging. In 2019, he received Older American Month Award.

Roy is survived by daughter, Melissa Annette McCoy and husband, Bill Davis, of Bellingham, Washington, sons Jay Kendell McCoy of Amarillo, Texas, Robert Walter McCoy, of Austin, Texas, stepson, Chad Fox, of Addison, Texas, granddaughter, Jennifer Elizabeth McCoy of Amarillo, Texas, sisters Cecil D’Aun Presnal and Bill of Bryan, Texas, and Wanda Mitchell Morgan of Pampa, Texas, and special friend, Ann Ousley of Claude, Texas.

Roy’s family would like to say special thanks to Jill Benson and the staff at Hudson House in Claude, Texas, for his care for almost three years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to First United Methodist Church in Channing, Texas or Friends of the Library, Amarillo, Texas.