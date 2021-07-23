WATCH LIVE: Funeral of slain Lubbock County Sergeant to be held this morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A fallen Lubbock County Sheriff Officer, SWAT Commander Sergeant Josh Bartlett, will be honored this morning at Trinity Church at 10 a.m.

Bartlett was killed during a standoff in Levelland on July 15, between officers and what the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office described as a barricaded and armed suspect. Three other officers were wounded at the time.

The Levelland Police Department later identified Omar Soto-Chavira, 22, as the suspect responsible for shooting Bartlett and wounding the other officers. He has since been arrested.

Those who wish to line the procession route were encouraged by police to reference the provided map:

via Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office

The funeral service from Trinity Church will be available via livestream in the player above, as well as through the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.