WATCH: Fireworks display in downtown Amarillo

Hello folks and good Saturday evening to you. Also, Happy Independence Day! We've seen some storms in the area this afternoon with occasionally large hail and strong downburst winds along with some much needed rain. Another round of storms is coming in from New Mexico that will move over the Texas Panhandle this evening before dying out overnight. We'll wake up on Sunday morning to lows in the 60s and 70s with high humidity ahead of the next set of storms that develop after 2 pm across the Texas Panhandle. We'll look for similar threats of wind and hail while the tornado threat stays extremely low. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A few more storms will be possible Monday afternoon but on a more isolated basis as we see more highs in the 90s. Thunderstorm chances drop off as the week continues as summertime heat intensifies with readings in the upper 90s and 100s.

Have a wonderful evening!

Meteorologist Chris Martin