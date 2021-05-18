PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Visible on the myhighplains.com live tower camera this morning, a fire broke out in Pampa. Crews appeared to be responding.
Myhighplains.com staff will be updating this story as more information is released.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Porch pirate steals cat as doorbell camera records
- WATCH: Cyclist in HOV at N Freeway at N Loop Tuesday morning
- IndyCar drivers set to take the track for first day of practice
- What parents should know before kids ditch in-game purchases for NFTs
- WATCH: Fire breaks out in Pampa, caught on morning livestream