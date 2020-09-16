City of Amarillo’s COVID-19 briefing for Sept. 16

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today at the City of Amarillo’s COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, they gave an update on how many COVID-19 patients are in area hospitals.

Right now 23 COVID positive patients are at Northwest Texas Hospital, that’s down from 31 last week. 12 of those people are in the ICU and seven are on a ventilator.

Over at BSA there are 35 positive COVID-19 patients in the hospital. 18 of those people are in the ICU and six are on a ventilator.

The Amarillo VA said they’ve got three people with COVID-19 in their hospital, one is in the ICU and 21 people are recovering at home.

While numbers are going down, for Dr. Brian Weis, with NWTH, he said it’s not a good thing.

“Part of the reason numbers are down from last week is because we’re seeing deaths at the hospital and these people are dying from respiratory failure. It is being caused by the virus,” said Dr.Weis.

Dr. Michael Lamanteer, with BSA said that the people who are getting the virus are younger people. 40 percent of those infected are in their 20 to ’30s. But it’s the older people who are getting hospitalized when they get the virus.

At the briefing, the city also discussed the ages affected by COVID-19.

49% of hospitalizations are 70 plus, 33% are 50 to 69, and 18% are less than 50.

The Health Department also giving an update on COVID-19 cases in local schools.

According to Casie Stoughton, Director of Public Health, Amarillo ISD has a total of 112 cases with 62 recoveries. Canyon ISD has 33 cases with 13 recoveries.

Highland Park has a total of three cases, all are still under quarantine. River Road ISD has 11 cases with six recoveries. Bushland has one case and that person is still in quarantine.

The city also said there are 26 cases in private schools collectively, with 18 recoveries.

City health leaders also addressed questions about when you should get tested if you’ve been exposed to the virus.

Amarillo Public Health said you should get tested when symptoms begin. Dr. Lamanteer and Dr. Weis agreed.

BSA said they will test if it’s one of their employees has had significant exposure and they’re planning to come back to work.

BSA said they do have about 15 to 20 staff in quarantine, while Northwest says they have one staff member in ICU

Watch the full briefing below:

