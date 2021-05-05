WATCH LIVE: City of Amarillo COVID-19 briefing, May 5

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- Portions of Coulter Street near West Parkway will be temporarily closed due to construction of a water main extension beginning Wednesday, May 5, according to a news release from the City of Amarillo (COA).

The city states that drivers travelling northbound on Coulter Street, north of West Parkway, will come upon closed lanes as the east and middle lanes will be closed, while one lane will be open for northbound traffic.