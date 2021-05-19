WATCH: City of Amarillo final regular COVID-19 briefing, May 19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo met today (May 19) at 11 a.m., and brief the community on the coronavirus pandemic.

This briefing comes after Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order prohibiting “Government Entities” from mandating masks in the state.

Mayor Ginger Nelson opened the meeting by stating she was emotional, as this is expected to be the last regularly-scheduled COVID-19 briefing.

Dr. Milton reviewed the Amarillo Area’s current reported numbers; 34,344 total cases of COVID-19, with 17,485 cases in Potter County and 16,859 cases in Randall County. There have been 33,066 total recoveries reported, as well as 757 deaths. The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 3.03%.

Dr. Weis of the Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS) hopes that the community will be able to put “the vast majority of COVID-19 in the rearview mirror” as time goes on.

Dr. Weis also reported that there are seven COVID-19 patients currently in NWTHS, the lowest since the beginning of March. Five of those patients are in the ICU, with two on ventilators. There have been two deaths from COVID-19 in NWTHS in May.

Dr. Lamanteer was not present for the meeting, but Dr. Weis reported that the numbers from BSA Healthcare System also show a downward trend.

Dr. Gonzalez of the Amarillo VA reported no COVID-19 inpatients, as well as 39% of veterans under the VA service vaccinated for COVID-19.

City Manager Jared Miller addressed the Governor’s Executive Order 36, prohibiting governmental entities from setting down mask mandates; although these requirements were noted as still allowed in schools until June 4. “We don’t expect any impact in Amarillo,” he said, given the City’s previous rescinding of its own mask mandates.

The last COVID-19 Report Card, according to Miller, will be be Friday. Data will still be updated daily on Amarilloalerts.com.

If the community situation regarding COVID-19 changes, Miller noted another briefing will be called.