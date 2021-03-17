WATCH: City of Amarillo announces move to Status Yellow, plans to lower flags to half-staff for COVID-19 deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo briefed the community on the COVID-19 pandemic at 11 a.m.

Firstly, City Officials announced that the flag will be lowered to half-staff tomorrow at Amarillo City Hall, intended to honor those lost from the coronavirus.

Further, the City of Amarillo announced that the COVID-19 Status Level for the Amarillo Community has been moved to Yellow Level.

Today’s COVID-19 Report Card:



via APH

Northwest Texas Healthcare System reported 11 COVID-19 positive patients, with two of those patients needing ventilators. The hospital, Dr. Weis finding the numbers encouraging, has only reported three deaths from COVID-19 so far this month.

BSA Healthcare reported 10 COVID-19 positive patients, with four in the ICU.

The VA reported one COVID-19 patient currently in its hospital.

Unanimously, healthcare leaders in the Amarillo community continue to encourage social distancing and mask wearing, as well as general hygiene practices to support the efforts against COVID-19. They also encourage all who are eligible to be vaccinated.

Information on Amarillo COVID-19 vaccination can be found here.