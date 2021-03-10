WATCH: Texas opens 100%, City Officials urge mindfulness and vaccinations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo briefed the community on the COVID-19 pandemic at 11 a.m.

The City of Amarillo has noted March 18, the anniversary of COVID-19 entering the community, as a day of remembrance for those lost and impacted by the virus.

Today, Governor Abbott’s order goes into effect, opening up Texas businesses 100% – which Mayor Ginger Nelson said may be seen by many as a ‘step back toward normal life’.

The Mayor, however, also continued to encourage mask wearing, social distancing, and proper hygiene ‘until everyone in our community can have a vaccine if they want one’. She also thanked the community for ongoing patience during the pandemic.

The City of Amarillo reported that as of yesterday, there have been 33,274 total cases of COVID-19 in the community. 16,986 have been reported in Potter County, and 16,288 in Randall County.

Officials noted that as of yesterday, the area has seen 32,129 recoveries from COVID-19 and 689 deaths. The Area Hospitalization Rate noted was 4.23%.

City Health Officials roundly continued to support mask wearing, good hygiene, and social distancing whenever possible; as well as encouraged community members to be vaccinated when eligible.

City Officials also expect the 1-C Category for vaccine eligibility to be announced soon, and encourage community members to be watching for updates.

Dr. Milton of Texas Tech spoke about the guidelines updated by the CDC throughout this week, though he said he also expects more changes to come.

Currently, Dr. Milton said the CDC has said that fully vaccinated people can gather indoors without masks, possibly creating ‘vaccine bubbles’ in groups. These gatherings can include unvaccinated people from one other household without masks, except for those who are at an increased risk. The CDC also said that it is not necessary for fully vaccinated people to quarantine if exposed to the virus, only monitor for symptoms, unless in a group setting.

The CDC still recommends mask wearing in public or around multiple unvaccinated individuals, as well as avoiding large gatherings and delaying domestic or international travel via airline if possible.

Dr. Weis of Northwest Texas Healthcare opened with saying he is ‘very excited that spring is blowing into the Panhandle.’ However, he did express nervousness about Texas reopening to full capacity. He described the situation as being similar, to him, to patients stopping blood pressure medication without recommendation from medical professionals – only to have their blood pressure spike again.

The UK variant, continued Dr. Weis, could cause a surge in the next one to four months – because of this, he suggested that the community be ready to be back on guard quickly.

Dr. Weis reported that from NWTH there are 13 COVID-19 patients. Seven of these patients are in the ICU, with two on ventilators. Two staff members are currently quarantined. Dr. Weis also noted that so far, only one death from COVID-19 has been reported from NWTH in March, which he found encouraging compared to previous months.

Dr. Lamanteer of the BSA Hospital reported 10 COVID-19 patients; the lowest in BSA since late June. Four of these patients are in ICU, and two on ventilators.

Dr. Lamanteer also said that there has been a ‘dramatic reduction’ in ER and respiratory triage center visitations seen by BSA. This has led to the respiratory triage center deactivating, for the time being. He was also happy to report that the original 48-bed-capacity in the ICU is able to hold all ICU patients without assistance once again.

With his optimism though, Dr. Lamanteer reminded that only around 8% of the United States has currently been vaccinated – he asked the community to continue practicing preventative measures.

Dr. Gonzales of the Amarillo VA reported no COVID-19 patients in the VA hospital. He reported that today, the Dalhart VA clinic is administering second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the first and only dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He said that he aims to open the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the rest of the VA community out of Amarillo in the next few weeks.

Over 28% of veterans in the Amarillo VA community have been vaccinated, reported Dr. Gonzalez. Veterans of all ages are eligible for vaccination, and are encouraged to call to make an appointment. Approved caregivers are also eligible, and spouses registered in the CHAMP program.

Dr. Gonzalez also said that on Saturday, the VA will host a vaccination clinic open to walk-ins from 8:30 a.m. through Noon. The VA will also, he said, host a town hall tomorrow at around 6 p.m.