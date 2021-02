Howdy folks and good morning to you. We had a cold start to the day but whatever extra layer your took with you won't be needed again this afternoon. We'll see unseasonably warm conditions and breezy winds with highs in the 70s. The wind comes in from the west at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts.

A cold front comes in tomorrow that brings us back down to highs in the 40s but the winds get even more intense. We may see a few flurries in our northern counties as the front arrives, but that looks to be it, as we won't have much moisture with this system.

Friday and Saturday are looking pretty nice with highs getting back to the 50s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin