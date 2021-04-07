WATCH: City Officials advise sunscreen, vaccinations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo briefed the community on the COVID-19 pandemic at 11 a.m.

The meeting began with public health officials acknowledging National Public Health Week, appreciating the public health workers for serving the community through the vaccination clinic and other efforts to combat the pandemic.

As of yesterday, the Amarillo Public Health Department noted that Potter and Randall counties have seen a total of 33,764 cases of COVID-19. Potter County has reported 17,231, while Randall County has reported 16,531 cases. In total, the counties reported 32,834 recoveries and 724 deaths.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 2.01%, and the City of Amarillo has currently qualified as Status Level Yellow.

Throughout the group, Amarillo Public Health officials all heavily encourage the public to receive vaccinations through any of the government or company avenues available. Said Mayor Ginger Nelson, “The more people we vaccinate, the safer we will be as a city.”

Officials also continue to encourage the public to practice social distancing, proper hygiene, and mask wearing in order to combat the pandemic.

Dr. Weis with the Northwest Texas Healthcare System advised the community further to remember sunscreen, as warmer weather approaches. NWTH reported seven patients with COVID-19, five COVID-19 patients in the ICU, and two on ventilators.

Dr. Lamanteer with the BSA Healthcare System reported 12 cases of COVID-19 in BSA, with nine in the ICU, and one on a ventilator.

Dr. Gonzalez with the Amarillo VA reported only one COVID-19 patient. He also announced that due to the ‘Save Lives Act’ vaccination eligibility for veterans and their families have expanded.

Once again, officials encouraged as many people in the community to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as possible. Status on hours for the vaccination clinic and current supply can be found here. All adults in Texas (those over the age of 18) are now eligible for vaccination.