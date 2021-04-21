WATCH: City of Amarillo COVID-19 briefing, April 21

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo briefed the community on the COVID-19 pandemic at 11 a.m.

Opening the meeting, Mayor Ginger Nelson insisted that, “vaccines are still the most important thing we are doing,” and encouraged the community to get vaccinated, as well as continue to practice social distancing and masking.

The Mayor also gave a shout-out to the local healthcare leaders on the call, appreciating their continued service to the community.

City elections are a week from Saturday, on May 1st, said the Mayor. She encouraged the community to participate.

Health officials reported that as of yesterday there have been 33,744 total cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area. Potter County has seen 17,216 cases, and Randall County has seen 16,528.

Health officials also reported an Area Hospitalization Rate of 3.19%.

Local vaccine clinics other than the Amarillo Civic Center, said Health officials, are close at hand. For the moment, vaccines are available on a walk-in basis at the Civic Center.

Dr. Weis of Northwest Texas Healthcare reported that he is happy “every day” to be vaccinated. He also explained in detail the concept of a virus variant, relating it back to the COVID-19 variants that the area has seen. He also discussed how variants may or may not be impacted by vaccination.

NWTHS noted 10 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with six of those in ICU, three on ventilators. Two people this month in the hospital have died from COVID-19.

Dr. Lamanteer of BSA Healthcare reported the we “really are in a situation now where we have to be careful,” regarding remaining cautious even while more people are getting vaccinated. He also discussed the ‘curiosity’ of blood clots in possible relation to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

BSA noted 13 patients with COVID-19, with seven in ICU and three on ventilators.

Dr. Gonzalez of the Amarillo VA reported one inpatient with COVID-19, that person being in the ICU.

Public health officials continue to encourage the community the get vaccinated, practice social distancing, mask-wearing, and proper hygiene.