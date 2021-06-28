Watch Live: City of Amarillo Community Solutions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said its latest installment of the City of Amarillo’s Community Solutions series will be Community Solutions: The Future of City Hall.

The city said the public meeting/discussion is scheduled for Monday, June 28, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza.

According to the city, Community Solutions is a reoccurring program with two primary goals: Allow members of Amarillo City Council to receive feedback and information directly from residents on major topics impacting Amarillo – and at the same time allow members of the community to become personally engaged in providing ideas and solutions for an array of topics. The initial program was Community Solutions: Housing Needs and Future Development, and was held May 11 before a large crowd at the Amarillo Civic Center.