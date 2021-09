AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- Leadership from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center announced this week that Lance R. McMahon, Ph.D. will serve as the new senior vice president of the university's Office of Research and Innovation. McMahon will serve out of the Jerry H. Hodge TTUHSC School of Pharmacy.

According to a news release, McMahon currently serves as professor and chair of the Department of Pharmacodynamics at the University of Florida College of Pharmacy. McMahon has also served at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio.