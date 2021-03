AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo has addressed the Amarillo Bulls departure saying they were notified by local media on Friday, March 5, that the Amarillo Bulls hockey team had decided to move their operations to Mason City, Iowa.

According to the City, the team had not made an official notification to the City, and The Bulls press release contained some inaccuracies that the City wants to address.