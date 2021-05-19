Todd Winfrey hired as new Canyon High School Head Football Coach

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Canyon Independent School District Board met earlier today, and Canyon High School announced that Todd Winfrey has been hired as the new Head Football Coach.
The previous Head Football Coach for Canyon High School announced his retirement in late April.
