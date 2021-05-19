Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Video Forecast

Live Weather Cameras

Download Weather App

Todd Winfrey hired as new Canyon High School Head Football Coach

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Canyon Independent School District Board met earlier today, and Canyon High School announced that Todd Winfrey has been hired as the new Head Football Coach.

The previous Head Football Coach for Canyon High School announced his retirement in late April.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast
Weather App Team 300x250

Don't Miss