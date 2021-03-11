WATCH: Amazon warehouse to come to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation announced further details this morning about an Amazon warehouse facility to be constructed in Amarillo.
Officials appeared confident that the new fulfillment center will bring an economy boost to the city, and gave round support for the project.
The official press release can be found here.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
