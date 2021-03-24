WATCH: Amarillo ‘State of the Economy’ presentation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation is set to hold its third annual ‘State of the Economy’ presentation virtually at 9 a.m.

According to the EDC, on Thursday morning, March 25, at 10 A.M., the Amarillo EDC will do a live Q&A webinar with keynote speaker, Monica Mehta. Participants can attend the webinar here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88968411359.

Additional Q&A webinar attendee information:

Attendees can join via iPhone one-tap by using: US: +13462487799,,88968411359# or +16699009128,,88968411359#

Attendees can join via telephone by dialing: US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592

Attendees can join via international numbers by searching this list: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbAjaDdWOf



Webinar ID: 889 6841 1359