WATCH: Amarillo Parks & Recreation approves Parks Master Plan, will present to City Council

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo and its Parks & Recreation Board held a special meeting Monday afternoon. Among the agenda for the meeting noted was hearing public comments from citizens, and discussing the Parks Master Plan.

After being unanimously approved by the Board, the Parks Master Plan will next be presented to the Amarillo City Council in its next meeting.

This meeting followed the Sept. 14 update on the Parks & Recreation project during the Amarillo City Council Meeting.