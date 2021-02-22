Watch Live: Amarillo ISD regular meeting of the Board of Trustees

Local News

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch live: Today, the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m.

