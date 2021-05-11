WATCH: Amarillo ISD Board accepts May 1 election results

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Independent School District Board is expected to meet at 8:30 a.m. today, May 11.

The Board reviewed the May 1 local election results relating to the District, and voted to accept the results without debate.

