WATCH: Amarillo ISD Board accepts May 1 election results

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Independent School District Board is expected to meet at 8:30 a.m. today, May 11.
The Board reviewed the May 1 local election results relating to the District, and voted to accept the results without debate.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- NBC says it won’t air Golden Globes in 2022 as criticism heightens
- Dozens of dead bodies found floating in India’s Ganges River
- 100th TAVR procedure performed at BSA
- Intoxicated man’s encounter with Colorado police goes from handcuffs to handshake
- Watch the thin crescent moon pass these three planets this week