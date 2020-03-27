City of Amarillo confirms second COVID-19 case in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT )— The City of Amarillo is now reporting a new case of COVID-19 in Potter County.

The city said four people are currently hospitalized at Northwest Texas Hosptial, and three of them are in the ICU and the fourth person was recently taken off of a ventilator.

The total number of COVID-19 cases on the High Plains:

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 4 p.m. on March 27, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed CasesDeaths
Castro80
Cannon AFB10
Curry10
Deaf Smith20
Oldham21
Potter20
Randall30
Swisher10

The only death attributed to COVID-19 on the High Plains is from Oldham County.

