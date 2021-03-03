WATCH: Amarillo City COVID-19 briefing, March 3

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Announced by the University, "A beloved football champion and motivational speaker will be the headliner for West Texas A&M University’s A Celebration of Extraordinary Minds banquet on March 11."

Rudy Ruettiger, whose gridiron experience at the University of Notre Dame inspired the film “Rudy,” will speak at the fundraiser for WT’s Center for Learning Disabilities, which begins at 6 p.m. March 11 in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on the Canyon campus. Attendance to the sold-out, in-person event is limited to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, but tickets also are available to watch Ruettiger’s speech via livestream.