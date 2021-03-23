Amarillo City Council Meeting, March 23

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
City of Amarillo Logo - USE

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council met today at 1 p.m.

Earlier today, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) announced that COVID-19 vaccination availability will expand to all adults on March 29. The City, subsequently, issued a statement on the topic.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss