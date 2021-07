WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) - Representative Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced that language from his RESTORE Act has been included in larger disaster relief bill H.R. 267, policy he said would help the agricultural community recover from natural disasters.

In March, Jackson introduced the RESTORE Act alongside Rep. Henry Cuellar (TX-28). Said Jackson's office, he was praised before it was included in the House Agriculture Committee's markup for July 27.