AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wei Li, M.D., MPH is a vascular surgeon and associate professor of surgery at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine. He is also the first surgeon in the Panhandle area certified in the FEVAR technique, an FDA-approved, minimally invasive procedure that repairs an aneurysm in the aorta, TTUHSC announced.

The aorta is the largest artery in the body, TTUHSC said. It delivers oxygen-rich blood from the left ventricle of the heart to important organs such as the kidneys, brain, muscles and various other organs via an extensive network of smaller arterioles and capillaries.