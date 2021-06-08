WATCH LIVE: Amarillo City Council meeting, Civic Center and Heartbeat Act on schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - With temperatures headed towards triple-digits in some parts of its service area, Xcel Energy has offered a few energy-saving tips in an effort to help customers stay cool without breaking household budgets.

“Most of us use more electricity in the summer to keep our homes and businesses cool, and that’s when we see our highest bills,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “It’s important to remember we have the power to control those costs if we pay a little more attention to how we’re using electricity and when we’re using it.”