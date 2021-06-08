Severe Weather Tools

WATCH LIVE: Amarillo City Council meeting, Civic Center and Heartbeat Act on schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council is expected to meet June 8 at 1 p.m.

The schedule released for the meeting included a COVID-19 update, Civic Center P3 Committee and Thompson Park Pool updates, and voting on a resolution supporting the Texas Heartbeat Act.

