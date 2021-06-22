WATCH: Amarillo City Council hosts meeting, Thompson Park Pool and Fire Station No. 9 updates expected

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council is expected to meet on June 22 at 1 p.m.

According to the released agenda from the City, updates surrounding the area COVID-19 numbers, Thompson Park pool, and the former Fire Station No. 9 are expected.

