AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- Officials with Amarillo Family Eyecare announced Tuesday it will be providing free eye exams and glasses for children, ages 17 and younger, without vision insurance at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at its location at 2921 I-40 Frontage Rd.

This event will be hosted through the Essilor Vision Foundation Changing Life Through Lenses™ program, a news release states. This program provides lenses and lab services at no cost for participants on a first-come, first-served basis.