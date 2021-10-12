WATCH LIVE: Amarillo City Council hears from the public, talks buses and broadband

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Beginning with proclamations on Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Dyslexia Awareness Month, the Amarillo City Council released its agenda for its 1 p.m. Tuesday meeting.

The agenda further included an opportunity for public comments, a discussion on the Broadband Initiative, discussions on transit and bus shelters, and an update from the Canadian River Municipal Water Authority.

The full agenda can be read here, and the meeting will be broadcast live within this article with a recording made available later Tuesday evening.