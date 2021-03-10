Watch: City of Amarillo post virtual tour of COA vaccination clinic; what to expect when it’s your turn

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo posted a virtual tour of their vaccination clinic to see what to expect when it is your turn to get vaccinated.

DSHS said they will be expanding vaccination eligibility to people 50 to 64. According to DSHS more than 93% of Texas fatalities directly caused by the coronavirus have been in people 50 and older, with those ages 50 to 64 accounting for 20% of all fatalities.