WATCH: City of Amarillo meets to hear public comments, discuss parks, city hall

This meeting will be live-streamed at 1 p.m.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council announced a 1 p.m. meeting for Tuesday afternoon involving hearing public comments, an update on its parks project, and discussion over its ongoing efforts regarding city hall.

The agenda, according to the City:

A. Review agenda items for regular meeting and attachments;

B. Update on Parks Master Plan;

C. Discuss Board and Commissions Appointment Process;

D. Discuss Current and Alternative Locations Considered/to be Considered for City Hall; and

E. Request future agenda items and reports from City Manager.

Regarding the agenda, an update to the Parks Master Plan was scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting. The Amarillo Parks & Recreation Department ran a survey in July searching for resident opinions on facilities and priorities, expected to be taken into account when making the budget for the department.

Meanwhile, the City of Amarillo withdrew its plan to issue Certificates of Obligation (COs) to fund a proposed city hall project in late August, after a petition filed by a local business owner and multiple, now combined, lawsuits were set to be tried in Potter County. Citing urgent disrepair to the facility, the Amarillo City Council began efforts to fund the relocation or remodeling of city hall. Meanwhile, Roasters Coffee & Tea owner Craig Gualtiere has repeatedly accused the city of dismissing the will of voters by pursuing COs to fund the project.

Other items on the agenda included considering a Texas Traffic Safety Program grant, and the sale of city property to Xcel Energy.

The full agenda can be found here.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.