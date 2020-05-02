City of Amarillo COVID-19 Zoom Meeting 5/2/2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo’s COVID-19 response Zoom meeting has ended.
You can view Mayor Nelson’s statements on the surge strike force that is being sent to Amarillo by clicking here.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 4:20 p.m. on May 2, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|13
|–
|–
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|2
|–
|–
|Castro
|15
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|18
|–
|–
|Dallam
|12
|–
|2
|Deaf Smith
|34
|–
|11
|Donley
|25
|–
|8
|Gray
|58
|–
|16
|Hansford
|7
|–
|1
|Hartley
|5
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|14
|–
|2
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|363
|5
|138
|Ochiltree
|25
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|8
|Potter
|766
|9
|67
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|270
|3
|64
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|9
|–
|–
|Sherman
|19
|–
|6
|Swisher
|9
|–
|4
|Texas
|172
|2
|56
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|8
|–
|1
|TOTAL
|1,874
|24
|386
