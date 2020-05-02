City of Amarillo COVID-19 Zoom Meeting 5/2/2020

by: David Davis

Posted: / Updated:
City of Amarillo Downtown

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo’s COVID-19 response Zoom meeting has ended.

You can view Mayor Nelson’s statements on the surge strike force that is being sent to Amarillo by clicking here.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 4:20 p.m. on May 2, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver13
Briscoe1
Carson2
Castro15110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Cottle2
Curry18
Dallam122
Deaf Smith3411
Donley258
Gray5816
Hansford71
Hartley51
Hemphill1
Hutchinson142
Lipscomb2
Moore3635138
Ochiltree251
Oldham31
Parmer8
Potter766967
Quay41
Randall270364
Roberts2
Roosevelt9
Sherman196
Swisher94
Texas172256
Union3
Wheeler81
TOTAL1,87424386
