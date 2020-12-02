WATCH: City of Amarillo COVID-19 update Dec. 2

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Sugarplums are often associated with the holiday season, and Dunkin' has announced it is giving Americans the chance to experience the fabled holiday flavor with the Sugarplum Macchiato.

Dunkin' says, "Served hot or iced, the newest addition to the brand’s cheerful holiday espresso lineup features bright berry flavors of blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, and plum, accented by notes of vanilla and rounded out with a sweet sugary finish for the ultimate winter delight. The combination of Dunkin’s premium espresso, milk, and sugarplum flavor creates a whimsical, light-purple layered appearance for a beverage that is sure to start winter with a wow – and perhaps create a little festive FOMO as the highlight of holiday posts and photos. "