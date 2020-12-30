Vaccination availability expands, City of Amarillo Officials say goodbye to 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo briefed the community on the COVID-19 pandemic at 11 a.m.

“The vaccine on the shelf doesn’t do anybody any good.” said Mayor Ginger Nelson towards the beginning of the briefing, discussing the City’s efforts to vaccinate as many in the community as possible.

With this effort in mind, the City of Amarillo announced today that vaccination availability will be expanded to those qualifying under Phase 1B of the Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation initiative.

The Civic Center currently stands as the main vaccination center for the community, acting as a walk-in clinic for those who are eligible. City Health Officials advised that those seeking a vaccine first check Amarillo Alerts for supply availability.

Health Officials projected that 1,500 to 2,000 vaccinations, providing for supply, are possible.

The clinic operates from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – however, it will be closed for New Year’s Day and this weekend for the holiday.

The City of Amarillo’s Transit Department is also continuing to offer a free shuttle system to the community, both to the Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing site and for receiving a vaccine, according to City Officials.

The Amarillo Public Health Department reported that as of yesterday there have been 28,779 total COVID-19 cases in the community, with 24,547 recoveries and 480 deaths. The APH Hospitalization rate stands at 22.89%, with the community remaining at Level Red status.

“It really has become a race,” said Dr. Milton, regarding the efforts to vaccinate the community.

Dr. Weis of Northwest Healthcare System first said he is excited about the end of 2020. Numbers are beginning to trend down, which brought enthusiasm to the doctor’s reports.

NWTH was reported to have had 4,434 positive COVID-19 cases since February, with 1,329 inpatients and 189 deaths. 74 COVID-19 positive patients are in the hospital today, using up 14.95% of licensed beds – the first time that number has been below 15% since October.

Dr. Lamanteer of BSA reported that there have been no COVID-19/Flu coinfections in the hospital in December. 355 patients are in-house at BSA, high for the hospital overall. 223 of those patients are in med-surge, and 117 of patients are COVID-19 positive. 52 patients are in ICU, with 28 on ventilators.

Dr. Lamanteer reminded the community that it is, “not out of the danger zone yet.” as he said that 93% of ICU beds are full.

Dr. Gonzalez of the VA reported seven COVID-19 patients, with 5 in ICU at his hospital. Two of those COVID-19 patients are nonveterans.

Out of the 50 counties Dr. Gonzalez reported that the VA covers, 945 COVID-19 positive cases have appeared, with 33 of those patients dying throughout 2020.

Health Officials agree that there is a ‘light at the end of the tunnel’, but insist that the community continue to wear masks, socially distance, and practice good hygiene.

The City of Amarillo officials all remain cautiously hopeful going into 2021, are grateful for all members of community leadership, and wish a Happy New Year.