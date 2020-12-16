WATCH: ‘We are living through history,’ City leaders hopeful after vaccine delivery

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo briefed the community on the COVID-19 pandemic at 11 a.m.

This week in the High Plains, the first allotment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived to local hospitals, beginning inoculation efforts for the community. The vaccine is reported by officials to require two doses, 21 days apart. The vaccine is also reported to be effective regardless of a previous COVID-19 positive status.

“There is an end to this situation…” said Mayor Ginger Nelson at the beginning of the briefing.

However, despite the presence of a vaccine, City officials also advise the community to continue to socially distance, wear masks, and good hygiene in order to prevent spread of the virus.

Dr. Brian Weis

Amarillo doctors Weis and Milton receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Both Doctors Weis and Milton, familiar faces to the community COVID-19 briefings, received vaccination doses alongside other healthcare professionals. Both doctors reported slight soreness around the area of the injection, but otherwise it is, “just like a flu shot,” to receive.

Dr. Weis stated, “As a nice change, I am optimistic.”

The VA said it is expecting to receive the Moderna vaccine if it is approved, possible next week.

Priorities for vaccinations, said the VA, will be residents and staff at the VA living facility. Then, frontline medical staff at the hospital.

Case numbers in the area are also seeing a drop, health officials crediting mask wearing as the reason.

Northwest Texas Healthcare System reported 88 positive COVID-19 cases, with 38 cases in the ICU and 20 on ventilators.

BSA Health System reported 145 positive COVID-19 cases, with 70 out of 78 patients in the ICU being COVID-19 positive.

The VA reported 13 positive COVID-19 cases with six in the ICU. Three non veteran patients are currently in the VA, two of which are in the ICU.

Health officials also said that outpatient care is going to begin sending patients to a centralized location for infusion treatment.

City officials also announced that the APH Report Card will continue to be posted daily during the holiday season, except for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Years.