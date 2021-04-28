WATCH: Canyon ISD Head Football Coach announces retirement

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Canyon ISD Head Football Coach, Blake Bryant, announced his impending retirement today at a Noon conference.
The announcement sets up the end to a 21 year career with the District.
Coach Bryant spent the conference explaining his thought process, and reflecting on his time with the school. Watch the full announcement in the player above.
