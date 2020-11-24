WATCH: Annual Amarillo Prayer Breakfast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The annual Amarillo Prayer Breakfast has gone virtual this year, but it has been a Tuesday before Thanksgiving tradition for 31 years.
This year’s featured speaker is Daron Babcock. Aptly described by D Magazine as “The Rogue Shepherd,” the Panhandle native left his mid-six-figure job and home to found Bonton Farms in South Dallas.
At Bonton Farms, Daron gives people work so they can build resumes and get other jobs. Bonton Farms provides food for the neighborhood and a place of respite for people who find themselves in need.
